Bengaluru: More Central forces arrive ahead of by-polls

Bengaluru: Ahead of the by-election to Rajarajeshwari Nagar on November 3, one more company of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was deployed in the North Division.



The DCP North office informed the media, "Today onwards confidence building measures (CBM) will be taken to inspire confidence among voters and the general public about the government's commitment to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections."

Apart from CISF, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been holding routine marches.

On Friday the Central paramilitary forces arrived in the city for the by-polls.

Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police (West division) said, "The Central paramilitary forces have arrived in the city.

One is from Bengaluru, others from Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Mysuru."