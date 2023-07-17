Bengaluru: New rule to give 20 internal marks for subjects without practical exam in PUC

Bengaluru: The government has implemented a new mark pattern for the PUC Exam. The new rule will come into effect from the year 2023-24. The government has decided to give 20 internal marks for subjects without a practical exam. This rule will be applicable for language subjects and core subjects.

For so long there was a practical test for science subjects for 30 marks. Theory was for 70 marks. It has been decided to internalize the subjects henceforth without practical examination. The rule of 100 marks has been changed and 80 marks for theory and 20 internal marks have been implemented.

This rule will be applicable for the first PUC and second PUC. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who held a press conference, said that this rule has been implemented in view of the students.

As 20 internal marks will be given for subjects without practical tests. This rule will be applicable for language subjects and core subjects. The new rule will come into effect from 2023-24.

Practical subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Home Science, Karnataka, Hindustani Music and NSQF subjects, IT Automobile, Retail, Beauty, Wellness course do not have this rule. For these, the examination will continue on the pattern of 70:30 marks. 70 marks theory, practical 30 marks will be continuation. 20 marks will be awarded for subjects without practical examination. The exam which was for 100 marks will now be conducted with 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal.

Converting the best two of the marks obtained in the 1st short test, 2nd short test and mid-year test into 10 marks. There will be 10 marks for class, project, assignment. 5 marks for assignment writing in this. 3 marks for presentation and 2 marks for interview.

In this year’s mid-year exam, it has been ordered to conduct the exam in the pattern of 80-20 marks. 24 marks must be taken by the student to pass out of 80 marks. Students must get 35 marks out of 80 marks if they do not appear in the short exam, mid-year exam.

A short examination, mid-year examination has been notified for consideration of marks under certain rules for those who have not appeared. This rule is applicable only for the students of the year 2023-24. This rule does not apply to repeating students, who are taking the second PUC examination privately.