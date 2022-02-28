Bengaluru: Orchids holds 'Shark Tank' to invigorate entrepreneurial aptitude among students

Bengaluru: Orchids - The International School conducted its first-ever Shark Tank-inspired competition to nurture innovation and entrepreneurial outlook among the students. The Shark Tank was a part of a series of competitions organized to help students hone the art of being a creator.

The Sharks or the judges for this competition were members of the E-Cell Wing from IIT Bombay and members of Orchids Academic Planning Wing. India is now at the precipice of being a creator economy with startups, venture capitalists and innovators bustling to make their mark. The government's push for Make In India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a welcoming environment for young minds and this is what Orchids – The International School wants to encourage its students towards.

The disruptive pitch competition was welcomed by parents, students, and the organization. 228 students comprising of either a group of 3 or individuals from Grade 6 to Grade 10 battled it out virtually in Shark-Tank style with their par perfect negotiation, oratory, and convincing skills.

Each pitch had to come with an idea that has Market Value, and a time limit of 10 minutes equally divided for presentation and discussion with the Sharks.