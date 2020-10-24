Bengaluru: Robbery caught on camera, daily-wage worker arrested

Bengaluru: A video of two miscreants in hoodies and masks, allegedly robbing walkers at knifepoint in broad daylight, has sent the city police into a tizzy. The incident was recorded on the mobile phone of a person who was apparently inside a parked vehicle. The video went viral on social media prompting Bengaluru police to beef up security and patrolling in and around Chickpet metro station in a bid to nab the suspects.

On Friday, Bengaluru city police attached to City Market police station finally nabbed one accused and identified as Johnny (22), a resident of Azadnagar. According to police, Johnny is a daily-wage labourer in the city market area.

According to Sanjeev M Patil, DCP West Bengaluru, the police have successfully nabbed one person who was involved in the robbery which was caught on camera. The accused in this case was also arrested in 397 IPC case in Byatarayanapura police station limits last year. After spending four months in jail, he was released in March and started working in the market area."

In the video, shot from a pickup vehicle, two youngsters wearing black hoodies with their faces covered with handkerchief are seen walking into a narrow street from a by-lane next to the Chickpet metro station to rob pedestrians threatening them at knifepoint.

"The special team led by Market police inspector BG Kumaraswamy formed to nab the suspects, finally identified the accused. We have perfect information regarding other accused who is also seen in the same video and investigation is on to nab him," Sanjeev M Patil added.