Bengaluru: Serial actress Geetha Bhat exits Bigg Boss 8, says no regrets

Bengaluru: Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the biggest reality show on Kannada television, saw the exit of popular serial actress Geetha Bhat in 3rd week on Sunday.

This week elimination test was faced by nine contestants namely Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Vishwa Haveri, Prashanth Sambargi, KP Arvind, Raghu Gowda, Divya S, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Urduga and Geetha Bhat.

It was rumoured that one among Bro Gowda, Raghu Gowda and Geetha Bhat would be shown the door this week. The performance of these three contestants below par.

As expected Geetha Bhat had to leave the show in the third week of this season as she could not garner enough votes.

Geetha is not only a successful actress but a passionate singer. She has often enthralled viewers with her melodious voice in many events. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Geetha launched her first music album, which created a buzz among the fans.

She also made headlines in 2020 for her alleged links with the Sandalwood drug scandal. She had appeared before Internal Security Department (ISD) officials on September 22 as part of the investigation. She faced a gruelling five-hour interrogation by the ISD. Finally, she was given a clean chit though was asked to appear for investigation if required.

"Though I feel a little disappointed to have got eliminated in the third week of the season 8 of Bigg Boss, I am very proud of my journey inside this house. It's a great feeling that a person like me could spend 22 days in Bigg Boss house," she said.

"I am not that outspoken. I cannot speak to people in a rude manner. Maybe that was where I slipped and gave way to others. I feel I could have been clearer in my thoughts, but I could not be that without any doubt."

When asked about Vaishnavi Gowda who is also not much outspoken but still has managed to stay inside the house, Geetha said, "Vaishnavi has a personal connection with all the contestants.

Also, she goes to everyone and speaks, and her Yoga practice every day too has helped in this matter. But whereas in my case, I was very hesitant to initiate conversation with others and never made an attempt to speak to housemates," she said.

When asked about her failure to control her emotions, Geethat explained, "I never regret my emotional approach to everything. Yes, I am somewhere feeling that I could have understood this game and changed my approach.

But I am fine with it as I did not lose myself at any point of time. This is just a game, but life is bigger than this and I am happy the way I have come across the things inside the house".

Speaking about her caring nature being labelled as fake by others, she said, "I always speak to people like this and it is me always. If anybody finds it fake, so what? I don't have anything to say about that," she said.

Speaking about groupism inside the house, the serial actress said, "Yes, there were groups inside the house. But I never felt cornered by anyone, I tried having one-on-one conversation with everyone, but I lost it gradually.

I feel it is the most important to win one-on-one attachment with everyone inside the house if we must survive here. We have to be very frank and outspoken as I understood it later. But it is too late now."

"I feel Rajiv is playing a very clever game as he is being so sweet despite being a very aggressive person. I see him gelling with everyone, but I feel he is a changed person inside the house just for the sake of the game."

"I had a gut feeling that Shamanth (Bro Gowda) would have got eliminated instead of me. I did not expect that I would be out this week. Shamanth, in terms of performance and gelling with people was a little weaker.

He would speak to the camera more than with others. He had a feeling that he was being overshadowed by others and I had thought it might be him who would be out, but it's okay. I am happy that he has got another chance, so I wish him all the best.