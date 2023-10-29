Bengaluru startup comes up with world’s first portable oxygen generator

Bengaluru: Bengaluru startup O2-Matic innovation ‘Portia’ founded by John Joy and Sanjay Pillai, has a portable instant oxygen generator that provides life-saving gas in just 40 seconds. It is World’s 1st portable oxygen generator that produces 99.7 per cent pure medical grade oxygen.



Speaking to The Hans India, founders John Jay and Sanjay Pillai said, The Primer gives all details regarding the ‘White Space’ innovation and the uniqueness of ‘Portia’ as compared to cylinders and concentrators. We complement cylinders and concentrators are not in competition with or to them. Our product bridges the gaps in oxygen availability during critical times.

Explaining about their innovation they said: ‘The product ‘Portia’ is a Chemical Oxygen Generator and is a pure play mechanical product and does with any and all reliance on supporting infrastructure like trained manpower, batteries or power. Significantly Portia does not store oxygen and instead generates oxygen using patented chemical compounds and an unique process to generate 99.9 per cent pure medical oxygen. It has been granted Global Patents across US/ EU/ UK/ India and even China and is the first medical oxygen brand in the world.

‘Our price points for Portia vary from Rs 42000 per unit to Rs 96000 depending on the customization required. We want people to be able to go to a pharmacy or a general store and walk out with their requirement of oxygen be it 100 Litres or 1000 Litres and ensure that our tagline of “Oxygen Whenever Wherever” is realized, said Sanjay.

He said:’As on date we have sold 1000 plus units of Portia and we are looking to engage with large scale user departments in the Government of India for further sales.’

John says, ‘The plans made for the development of this product, in terms of innovation and its reach was, we were forced to look at new options in the product development and commercialization phase during the Covid pandemic. We had to move our manufacturing operations overnight from Bengaluru to Coimbatore overnight. We are now working on getting to reduce the weight of our innovation with use of new age materials and are on the way to getting our CE marking and US FDA approvals for sales in Europe and USA.’