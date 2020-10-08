Bengaluru State to ramp up Coronavirus tests to 1.5 lakh a day 

Bengaluru: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state conducted 1.04 lakh coronavirus tests in a single day on Tuesday, and the government's aim was to increase the number to 1.5 lakh per day.

In a tweet, Sudhakar said, "Karnataka conducted 1,04,348 Covid-19 tests in a single day on Tuesday. As many as 55,690 RT-PCR and other method tests were conducted across 146 labs in the state and 48,658 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted across 30 districts."

As of Tuesday evening, cumulatively 6.57 lakh Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in the state, which includes 9,461 deaths and 5.33 lakh discharges, the health department's bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 2.57 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru (38,611) and (Ballari) 33,257.

Out of 9,993 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, a record 5,012 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. PTI