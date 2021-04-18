Bengaluru: Students demand for postponement of exams gets shriller amid Covid crisis

Bengaluru: Students of several universities have asked the authorities to postpone the examinations that are scheduled on Monday. Students of Bangalore North University and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have cited the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the ongoing RTC strike as the reason for their request.

They also cited Bangalore University's decision to postpone all under-graduate, post-graduate and engineering examinations scheduled to begin on April 19.

They have said many of their fellow students have given their samples for COVID-19 test, and the results are expected on Monday. They have expressed the apprehension that if they tested positive, they would be at greater risk of contracting the virus.

Taking to Twitter with the hashtag #postponevtuexams, many students have sought postponement of the examinations.

A post on a social media account by a student argues that" "The examinations will be held from April 19 to April 24 and though the students have requested cancellation of the exams or holding of an alternative mode of assessment they are not paying heed to our request. The only thing they are saying is that they have made all preparations."

"Our theory exams have been postponed almost 10-11 times since January, and since then, we have not had classes. The university is saying we can either opt for offline exams or write supplementary exams next year.

The option for supplementary exams is really unfair as most of us want to join courses, or get a job immediately after this course ends," a student of Montfort College of Psychology, which falls under Bangalore University jurisdiction, said.

The Bangalore Student Community has recently written a letter to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, asking that the students in the city should be vaccinated against COVID-19 on a priority basis. The collective had also written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, seeking cancellation of exams amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayans also said that all university-level examinations, including graduation, post-graduation, engineering, diploma and other courses, will be conducted as per schedule.

"Highly deplorable" that VTU is conducting the exam. "They are adamant on conducting examinations. Reason for such urgency in conduction of exams the university alone knows! AIDSO condemns this attitude of VTU in the harshest words and demands immediate postponement of the examinations.

We also demand Bangalore North University not to hold examinations amidst this crisis," a statement issued by AIDSO State president Ashwini KS and secretary Ajay Kamath stated.

According to the reports, examinations across the country are being postponed owing to the spurt in COVID-19 cases. CBSE Class 10 Board exams have been cancelled, Class 12 Board exams have been postponed.

ICSE Class 10 Board and Class 12 Board have also been postponed. NEET, JEE(Main) April Session 2021 have also been postponed owing to the rising COVID-19 second wave. A collective statement released by VTU students on Sunday reads, "We have pleaded yesterday to kindly take a decision to postpone VTU semester examinations that are scheduled to start from tomorrow (Monday, the 19" instant) across Karnataka State.

It's 12 noon on Sunday now and still there is not even a hint that someone among those to whom I had addressed my pleas is working on this. It is shocking to say the least. There are so many State-run universities in Karnataka who have already postponed their exams scheduled during the month.

All these universities have the same chancellor and that is why it becomes mysterious as how the youngsters studying in Karnataka are shown such discrimination. Is it that the lives of some students are more valuable than the lives of VTU students. It is so very disturbing."

"Why then this fatal apathy towards un-vaccinated youngsters of VTU who are herded into exam halls? VTU has arranged simultaneous exams for even Covid affected students!!! Some of the expert virologists say that this mutant virus spreads even by air. One small slip could potentially turn the exam halls into gallows for these youngsters.

Are we not playing with fire? Why then this great bravado about running this examination at such a huge risk? Is conducting examinations more important than the lives of VTU students? What great loss will fall upon us if the same exams are conducted after a month or so, when perhaps the pandemic hopefully is brought under control.

All of the stakeholders and officials are aware that Karnataka has the dubious distinction of being one of the TOP COVID AFFECTED STATES in India. The active Covid cases and Covid deaths are increasing by the hour and the threat of Covid induced deaths are hanging on our heads.

Under the circumstances, should the Authorities be so insensitive and careless? Is it because it is other children who are forced into the examination halls? I once again request all the concerned authorities, the law makers as well as law enforcers to kindly swing into action NOW and ensure that the notifications are issued to postpone the VTU semester examinations (and possibly many more such examinations) which are scheduled from tomorrow.

Please understand that this is a desperate cry to protect our children from this pandemic," the statement further reads.