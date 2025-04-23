Bengaluru Techie From Andhra Pradesh Among Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Somisetti Madhusudhan, a software professional based in Bengaluru with roots in Andhra Pradesh, was among those who lost their lives in Tuesday's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The tragedy occurred while he was enjoying a family vacation with his wife and two children—his daughter Medhu, an intermediate student, and son Dattu, who studies in Class 8.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya confirmed on Wednesday that he had spoken with Madhusudhan's bereaved family and was coordinating the repatriation of his remains. "Have been coordinating the return of his mortal remains and supporting the family members during this difficult time," Surya stated on social media platform X. He also mentioned that Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh S Lad was present in Srinagar, with state officials providing necessary assistance.

According to family sources, Madhusudhan's parents, Somisetti Tirupalu and Padmavati, continue to reside in Kavali, Nellore, where his body will be transported. The plan involves transferring his remains to Chennai before final transportation to his native village, in accordance with the family's wishes.

Political figures from Andhra Pradesh expressed their grief over the incident. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned the loss of the Telugu community members, including Madhusudhan, stating, "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this time of profound grief." Naidu strongly condemned terrorism, describing it as "a stain on society" and pledged Andhra Pradesh's solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government in their response to terrorism.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh also conveyed his condolences on social media, writing, "Deeply anguished by the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 28 innocent civilians, including Chandramouli Garu and Madhusudan Rao Garu, hailing from Andhra Pradesh." He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would ensure the perpetrators face severe consequences, emphasizing that "Terror has no place in a civilised society."