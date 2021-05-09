Bengaluru: Waqf institutions told to use funds for Covid relief

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has requested the waqf institutions to spend its funds towards Covid relief. It has said in a circular that they can provide medicines, medical equipment, oxygen facility and the other things to the people affected by the pandemic.

"It is disheartening to see that, there is a huge surge in the Covid-19 cases, as a result the whole state is facing strict lockdown, which has affected the health and daily life of the citizens. Under these circumstances, it is the responsibility of each and everyone to come forward for the help of fellow beings.

The Waqf institutions can exert their responsibility to help the needy with dedication. There is a provision in the scheme of administration (Byelaw) of every institution that out of the source of their income they have to spend a certain portion for health, education and upliftment of poor neighborhood community viz. cash, kind 86 services," the circular by Karnataka State Board of Auqaf read.

The circular also requests the management of the waqf institutions to provide food and medicines to the deserving in the jurisdiction in a transparent manner in the holy month of Ramzan.

It is also directed to set up Covid Care Centres in marriage halls/convention centres managed by the waqf institutions.

"Hence, all waqf institutions , who have owned/managed marriage halls/convention centres/vacant places are directed to spare beds and hand over them with all infrastructure to the authorities /district administrations concerned whenever required.

The circular has directed the waqf management committees to take initiative to educate the people of the area to take vaccines.

Mosques told to educate people

The managements of the masjids are requested to create awareness in the locality, educate and provide them proper guidance with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic through loud speakers.

1. Should tell people to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government and join hands with officials to break the chain of Covid-19 disease 2. Mosques should instruct people to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement.

3. Ensure people wear masks; maintain social distance; wash hands with soap and sanitize hands at regular intervals.

5. Should create awareness on the need to get vaccinated.

6. Mosques should guide symptomatic persons to undergo treatment by consulting doctor or visit nearest health center.

7. The management of masjids can also arrange Covid Care Centers with the help of NGO's/institutions in their areas by taking permission from the competent authorities.