Bengaluru weather news: IMD alert leaves school closure decisions pending 

Bengaluru witnessed consistent rainfall on Tuesday as Cyclone Fengal continued to influence weather conditions across Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and surrounding districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days. While schools in multiple districts have been closed, Bengaluru schools are yet to receive an official closure notice, sparking concern among parents.

The IMD has sounded alerts for Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi. Meanwhile, an Orange Alert has been declared in Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga. The continuous rain has led to waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru, prompting parents to urge authorities for a holiday.

Holidays have already been declared in schools across five districts, including Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar, Chamarajanagar, and Chikkaballapur. These areas have experienced persistent rainfall since Sunday, disrupting normal life. On Tuesday, schools, colleges, and Anganwadis in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi remained shut.

Bengaluru parents raised concerns about commuting in waterlogged conditions, with some parts of the city experiencing intense rainfall.

Cyclone Fengal, originating in the Bay of Bengal, has caused widespread weather disruptions across southern India. After days of rain in Chennai, its impact has extended to Bengaluru and neighboring areas, with rainfall ranging from 35 to 85mm expected in the coming days. Meteorologists predict the weather pattern will persist for most of the week before gradually subsiding.

Education officials have yet to issue a formal statement on whether schools in Bengaluru will remain open on Wednesday. Meanwhile, neighboring districts such as Mandya and Mysuru have acted promptly to declare closures.