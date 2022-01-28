Bengaluru witnesses second FinTech Festival India micro experience 

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city on Friday witnessed the second micro experience of India's largest - Fintech Festival India - organized by Constellar Exhibitions (a subsidiary of TEMASEK and Singapore Press Holdings which organizes Singapore FinTech Festival) and supported by Niti Aayog and six central government ministries.

Speaking at the conference, Priyanka Kanwar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Falcon said, "We are recommending that the government incentivizes the acquiring infrastructure including the zero capex or low capex soft POS terminals and have a relook at the MDR structure so that a lot of the last mile payment solutions are enabled."

Talking about MSMEs, Rahul Jain, Founder, All Cloud said, "MSMEs were one of the first to be aligned to the new way of doing things. They have been the first to jump on to the bandwagon of digital payments, digital collections, got into the banking transactions space and with that they have now got better credit solutions tailor made for them."

The daylong conference in Bengaluru was also attended by some well-known stalwarts such as Ramgopal Subramani, Chief Operating Officer, Perfios, Priyanka Kanwar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Falcon, Chiranth Patil, Co - Founder and Director, Riskcovry, Srikanth Parthasarathy, VP Product, Signzy, Srivaths Varadharajan, Chief Operating Officer, Spice Money and Rohit Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer, Mcapital amongst others.

Constellar Exhibitions on Friday also announced that in view of the current pandemic situation, the company has decided to host the Fintech Festival India 2022 Main event in two formats. A digital edition will be held from 1st to 3rd March, 2022. There will no longer be physical or in-person engagements in this March edition. This will be followed by the Physical Edition of the main event from 20th to 22nd July, 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Fintech Festival India is the country's largest FinTech confluence. It will witness participation from over 500 Indian and global leaders and 12,000+ delegates. FFI will see participation from Brazil, Israel, UK, Russia, Canada, Finland, Japan, Singapore among others.

The conferences are being supported by Government of India's Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited ( A Government of India Enterprise – Under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting) and Startup India (Department for promotion of Industry and Internal Trade & Invest India). It has also received support from the Government of Tamil Nadu, Government of Karnataka and Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT).

Fintech Festival India is being conducted in physical and digital format through 10 Micro Experience Conferences in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Gift City (Ahmedabad) and Pune.

The next Micro Experience will be held in Mumbai on 18 February. In addition to the government, FFI which aims to unleash the power of FinTech across the country, has also drawn interest from industry including Indian insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and World Trade Centre Mumbai among others.