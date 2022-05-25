Bescom Introduces WhatsApp Support Numbers To Cater Customers During Emergency

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has created 11 WhatsApp numbers to assist clients in an emergency.

The BESCOM has issued 11 WhatsApp hotline numbers to eight districts under its authority for quick resolution of power outages and electricity-related customer problems. Customers have been unable to connect to the 1912 helpline number since the existing helpline number has been overwhelmed with calls during emergencies. V. Sunil Kumar, Minister of Energy, Kannada, and Culture, has directed BESCOM to offer WhatsApp numbers to all eight districts, citing the inconvenience to consumers.

The helpline executives will receive the WhatsApp messages and work with the Bescom centres to handle the power-related concerns as quickly as possible. According to Bescom, this facility will assist users find quick and painless answers to power-related difficulties.

Consumers have been given 11 WhatsApp numbers by Bescom. Four different WhatsApp helpline numbers have been introduced for Bengaluru Urban District, which is divided into four circles (South, North, West, and East).