Bigbasket concludes 2nd Edition of 'Tata Ultra Marathon Promo Run'

Bengaluru: Bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, successfully hosted the 2nd edition of the ‘Tata Ultra Marathon Promo Run’ at RBANM’s ground near Halasuru Lake. With over 2,000 enthusiastic participants, the event highlighted this year’s theme, #MovingTowardsWellness, focusing on promoting fitness and holistic well-being. Runners had the option to participate in either a 10K or 16K run, both designed to challenge and inspire participants from various backgrounds.

The marathon kicked off at 6:00 AM, with a scenic route that meandered through Bengaluru’s iconic landmarks, offering participants both a physical challenge and a beautiful view of the city. Participants were rewarded with finisher medals, e-certificates, runner kits, and T-shirts. Adding to the theme of wellness and sustainability, the event also marked bigbasket’s dedication to promoting organic living. As part of their ongoing commitment to healthier lifestyles, organically grown fruits were provided to runners and visitors, celebrating both the marathon and World Organic Day. This initiative further reinforces bigbasket’s focus on holistic health and environmentally conscious practices.

Dignitaries present at the event included bigbasket Co-Founder VS Ramesh, as well as senior representatives from Tata Sons. Their presence underscored the event's significance and demonstrated the company's commitment to wellness and sustainability.

Speaking about this, VS Ramesh, Co-Founder, bigbasket, said, “We are thrilled with the incredible turnout at this year’s Tata Ultra Marathon Promo Run. It’s clear that fitness and well-being have taken centre stage in people's lives, and bigbasket is proud to lead such initiatives that not only promote physical health but also raise awareness about the importance of incorporating wellness into our everyday routines.”