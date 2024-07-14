BJP chief Vijayendra flays CM for junking memoranda in dustbin

Chamarajanagara: Memorandums given to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were found discarded in a garbage heap, causing a significant uproar. This incident came to light after media published the news, prompting BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra to respond on his 'X' account, harshly criticizing the Chief Minister. "Do you want a hypocritical drama called Janata Darshan?" Vijayendra questioned, directly targeting Siddaramaiah.

Citizens from across the state travel long distances and stand in queues for hours, hoping that submitting petitions to the Chief Minister will lead to solutions for their problems. However, the discovery of these petitions in the trash reflects what many see as the Congress government's dismissive attitude toward the grievances of the common people. "It is really surprising that he is dancing in the shadow of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who refers to his old memories about public welfare. The chief minister should bear the direct responsibility for such an inhuman act of injustice," Vijayendra stated. He demanded that Siddaramaiah take moral responsibility and provide answers to the people. "If there is no intention to solve the problems of the people, why is there a hypocritical drama called Janata Darshan?" he questioned.

The incident occurred after Siddaramaiah visited Chamarajanagar on June 10 to participate in a Congress thanksgiving meeting. During his visit, farmers and victims of the oxygen disaster had submitted petitions to the Chief Minister, requesting the fulfillment of various demands and solutions to their problems. Despite receiving these petitions, they were later found discarded, leading to widespread outrage among the public and farmers who had patiently waited for hours to present their appeals.

This incident has sparked intense debate on social media, with many expressing their frustration and disappointment. The public's response underscores the growing discontent with the current administration's handling of citizens' concerns. The Chief Minister and his administration now face increased pressure to address this issue and restore public trust.