BJP is directly responsible for all the riots and murders fumes Pramod Muthalik

BENGALURU: The Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has made a serious allegation that BJP is directly responsible for all the riots and murders in Shimoga.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Pramod Muthalik commented on the late night violence in Shimoga. In Shimoga, the home minister was from the same district. But why they could not control all this? BJP is directly responsible for all the riots and murders. He said that this will increase even more after the coming of Congress.

Also, Pramod Muthalik has filed a complaint against the state government to the governor. The State Government is following an anti-Hindu policy. We are against the repeal of the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act. We are also opposing the amendment of the Conversion Act. A complaint was filed citing the fact that the subject of the freedom fighters should not be taken from the text book and the Raj Bhavan officials accepted the request on behalf of the Governor.

Speaking to the media after submitting the petition, Muthalik said that Congress had enacted the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act in 1984. It's just that BJP made some changes to it. Is it right that you made the law and are now opposing it? Asked that.

The state government is doing injustice to the farmers, this is being done to impress Sonia Gandhi. Since the beginning, it has been Congress's policy to woo Muslims. Because of the BJP's mistake. Congress has come to power. It is wrong to remove the text of freedom fighters in the text. Should children read the text of traitors, those who attacked the country..? Sarvarkar, a patriot, has retorted that the revolutionary Congress should turn the tables on Gandhiji and not the revolutionaries.

You don't have to do a PhD to add text. People with atheistic ideology should not propagate the ideology of Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Communist, Islam. Let's wait and see what stand the government will take in the session on the issue of cow slaughter? If the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act is repealed, there will be a protest across the state. The Governor is the final authority to give a nod to this, even though they get the consent in the session. So he said that he has come to appeal to the governor.