BJP, JD(S) slam govt as heavy rains leave Bengaluru waterlogged

Bengaluru: Following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru that resulted in severe waterlogging and inconvenience to residents, the Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) took aim at the Congress government on Tuesday, criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for their handling of the situation. JD(S) leaders accused the administration of lacking foresight in urban planning, especially in addressing Bengaluru’s persistent infrastructure issues.

Sharing a video on social media platform ‘X’, JD(S) wrote “Welcome to Brand Bengaluru! Where a physically challenged woman falling into a pothole during heavy rains is just another day in paradise. While Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar keep patting themselves on the back for their ‘visionary’ governance, the city’s crumbling infrastructure is doing all the talking. BBMP’s mastery in turning roads into death traps is unmatched. Bravo on setting new standards of neglect and irresponsibility”.

In the meanwhile, State BJP President B Y Vijayendra also took a jab at Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru’s development, sarcastically thanking him for his “visionary” plans for the city. “Skydecks & Underground Tunnels: A Mirage of Dreams Thank you, DCM DK Shivakumar, for painting a visionary picture of Bengaluru—a dreamland with sky-high decks and underground wonders. It was almost like stepping into “Alice in Wonderland.”

Yet, nature had a different script in mind. Just one generous downpour was enough to shatter those glossy dreams. On paper, the tallest towers and underground tunnels certainly sound ambitious. But the real question remains—does your government have any concrete plans to address the day-to-day struggles of those living on the ground?”, he questioned.

Vijayendra further stated, “The current state of Namma Bengaluru paints a bleak picture of governance in Karnataka. Development has ground to a halt, contractors await long-overdue payments, and existing projects remain stalled for lack of funds. Meanwhile, corruption and scandal are drowning the administration, as ministers seem more preoccupied with power struggles than with progress. It’s a great disservice to India’s Silicon Valley, whose infrastructure is now in tatters, ill-prepared for the rains and woefully underserved by a government that seems slow to act. For this, the credit goes fully to our CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar!”

The downpour led to severe flooding in various localities, including Allalasandra in Yelahanka, where residents voiced their frustrations over the lack of government assistance. Labourers working in the area were particularly impacted, as the continuous rain brought their work to a halt.

Local residents complained about the worsening waterlogging situation due to an inadequate drainage system. According to reports, the drainage system had been closed for two months, and now with the rain, the water is flooding the streets.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for more heavy rainfall in South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, and coastal regions of the state. The alert, effective from October 23 to October 26, has put the authorities on high alert as they brace for potential further disruption.