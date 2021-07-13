BJP leader CT Ravi calls for population control policy in Karnataka

Bengaluru: After Uttar Pradesh introduced a population control bill bringing in a two-child policy, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi has demanded implementation of a similar law by the BJP government in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, CT Ravi took to social media, saying that, "it is high time that Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population. With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion."

Among other prominent leaders back the implementation of the policy on lines of Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, in Karnataka is Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan.

However, commenting on this, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that any such proposal will require discussions and deliberations. When contacted, the CMO said that the matter was not brought to CM Yediyurappa's notice and there were no such plans for the State.

The call for control of the population in a State where the population is already on the decline could have long term repercussions. But the ruling BJP has defended the comment of its leader.

The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, which was released on July 11 and opened to public comments till July 19, proposes to debar people with more than two children from contesting local body polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy.

The draft says that it seeks to stabilise the population in the State for promotion of sustainable development and equitable distribution.

According to the Fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS), India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in 2020 was 2.2 births per woman. According to the Niti Ayog, as of 2016, States like Uttar Pradesh (3.1), Bihar (3.3), Chhattisgarh (2.5) and Madhya Pradesh(2.8) have a TFR higher than the national average while southern States — Andhra Pradesh (1.7), Karnataka (1.8), Kerala (1.8), Telangana (1.7) and Tamil Nadu (1.6) — have a TFR lower than the national average and also the desired rate of 2.1.