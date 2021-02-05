BJP MP Tejasvi Surya takes sortie in LCA Tejas

Bengaluru: Bhartiya Janta Party MP Tejasvi Surya took a sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on Thursday at the Aero India. Surya said, "LCA Tejas represents New India. It represents Prime Minster Narendra Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Tejas is testament to scientific calibre of Indian engineers and abilities of our MSMEs with 70%+ of its parts being produced in India." The BJP MP said that LCA Tejas is the pride of Bengaluru.

"Only a few cities globally have distinction of producing a world-class fighter aircraft and our city is one of them.

Tejas is one of Bengaluru's 'best gifts to the country and I thank PM Modi honouring it at Aero India2021. Government's procurement of 83 LCA Tejas from HAL gives fillip to India's push to Make In India in defence. More than 600 firms, mostly MSMEs, will come together for its production, boosting local economy and jobs. The aircraft will become backbone of IAF's fighter fleet in coming years," Surya said.

He added that induction of LCA Tejas will not only boost Atmanirbharta, but also help India become a global defence exporter

"Capabilities of Tejas has sparked interest from countries like Malaysia, Bahrain and Sri Lanka. India is on its way to becoming a global exporter," Surya remarked.