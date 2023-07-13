BJP President Alleges Increase in Attacks on Hindus under Congress

Belagavi: Nalin Kumar Kateel, the State President of the BJP in Karnataka, addressed the media and said that attacks on Hindus have risen since the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government assumed power in Karnataka.

During his media interaction, Nalin Kumar Kateel stated, "The Congress party has failed to protect the safety of Hindus. Pro-Pakistani slogans were raised during the Congress victory ceremony, yet the government has shown no inclination to take action against such anti-national elements. Instead, cases are being filed against patriotic individuals. This is a clear example of revenge politics."

Nalin Kumar Kateel strongly condemned the brutal murder of Jain seer, Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in the village of Hirekudi. He emphasized the need for a thorough and transparent investigation into the Jain monk's murder. Nalin questioned whether the police department would function transparently under the current Congress rule, highlighting that during the BJP's tenure, the police had been given autonomy to maintain law and order.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara had earlier stated that the BJP had lost faith in the police department within a short period after losing power. In response to the statement, Nalin Kumar Kateel clarified, "Our faith lies with the police department, but we lack confidence in the Congress government. The frequent transfers within the department since the Congress came to power raise doubts. While the Congress accused the BJP of operating as a '40% commission sarkaar’, it has turned out to be an '80% commission sarkaar'. Under their rule, they order transfers regularly. We are ready to acknowledge and appreciate the government's good work, but unfortunately, this government seems to be working against the interests of the people."

Nalin Kumar Kateel also revealed that the BJP will soon elect a much awaited and much needed Leader of the Opposition, solidifying the party's representation and leadership in the political landscape of Karnataka.