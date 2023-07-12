BJP Protest Against State Govt: Appeal To Governor

BENGALURU: Condemning the deterioration of law and order in the state, BJP MLAs led by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai staged a protest near the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha and requested the Governor to issue an instruction to the state government.

They took out a protest march from Vidhana Soudha to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a petition to the Governor. Basavaraja Bommai who spoke to the media later said that the jungle state has started in Karnataka. Common people cannot walk without fear. Jain monk has been killed, our party workers have been killed. Common people have been killed. Two techies were murdered. The person kills and puts it on his Instagram.





Delete Edit





Assassins have no fear. Pressure is being put on the police. The police officers who went to stop the mischief were murdered. Senior officials stand quietly before the government. Thus the thugs have no fear. He alleged that the double-skinned government is not responding to our request.

We have requested the governor to summon the DG and IG and issue an instruction to restore law and order. And we have requested to bring the situation here to the attention of the central government. He said that he will call senior officials and talk to them. He said that the governor will give kind instructions and take them to the people.