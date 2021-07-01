BJP Will Gain More Than 130 Seats In 2023 Assembly Elections, Assured BS Yediyurappa

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured that he will lead his party back to prominence and will gain more than 130 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections.

For three weeks he was mentioning that he would resign and quit if the BJP's central leadership ordered him to but now his ideologies had shifted as he said that the BJP will return to power in two years with 130 seats or more. He ensures to his party workers and the general public that the work on winning the 2023 elections will begin immediately.

Governor Vajubhai Vala's health had prompted the CM to pay an unscheduled visit to him. Vala recently had laser surgery on one eye and is getting ready for another. In answer to several concerns, he stated, "discussing politics with the Governor is never a question," reported The Indian Express.

In response to questions about a probable cabinet reshuffle, the CM chose not to reply or comment on it. He briefed the governor about the development plans and the work they have been doing. He also stated that the governor has made some recommendations.

While answering to the media he said Yediyurappa remarked when questioned about rumours of a change of guard in Karnataka. He mentioned that he is quietly observing everything and monitoring things. Questions about his erstwhile cabinet member Ramesh Jarkiholi's visit to New Delhi were also avoided by the CM.

Meanwhile, in the 224-member Assembly, the BJP now has 121 MLAs and the support of an Independent MLA. The opposition party, Congress, said that observers will be deployed to choose new presidents and office-bearers of District Congress Committees as part of its preparations for the 2023 elections (DCCs).

On Wednesday, state party leader D K Shivakumar said current DCC office-bearers' suggestions would be considered.

However, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had agreed to restructure DCCs in order to boost the party ahead of the election to several local bodies, which included the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as well as Zilla and Taluk panchayats, Shivakumar said.