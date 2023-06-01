BJP won’t sit quietly if govt surrenders to urban naxals

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday warned that if the Congress government in Karnataka gives control to urban naxals the party won’t sit quietly.

Speaking to reporters, Ravi stated that this election’s results won’t last for a lifetime. Elections will be held again and this should be considered by the Congress leaders.

After Siddaramaiah took over as the chief minister, these urban naxals are coming out from their holes. Now, naxal activities might see a spurt in Chikkamagaluru and other parts of the state, Ravi said.

The state may witness incidents on the lines of Chhattisgarh. “When our government (BJP) was in power they did not wag their tails. Now they have come out in the open. They only believe in bullets not in the ballot,” Ravi stated.

He remarked that they have now come out seeking revision of textbooks and pursuing their agendas. “The patriotism of Hedgewar (RSS founder) and the respect of the Sangh towards the nation can’t be questioned by anyone. Hedgewar was the national president of the Congress party once, now they are all set to drop his lesson,” he said. We will wait and see and we know what should be done,” Ravi warned.

He demanded that the freebies promised by the Congress party should be provided to the people without any conditions. “I have got 9,000 more votes than the previous election. I won’t blame anyone for my defeat. I am in the post of national general secretary. The party has given me an opportunity at the national level,” he maintained.

He stated that in the Lok Sabha elections, if India is to win, the BJP should emerge victorious. PM Modi has set a goal to make India a developed nation by 2028. Those with a jihadi mindset are dreaming and have set a target to make India an Islamic country by 2047, he stated.