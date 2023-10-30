Blast in Ernakulum Church: Karnataka border cities on alert

Mangaluru: Following the multiple blasts in a shrine of faith in Ernakulum in Kerala, the police on the bordering districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru have tightened the security and vigilance in the bordering cities including Mangaluru. The home minister of Karnataka Dr G Parameshwar has stated that all bordering cities with Karnataka are on alert.

In a chat with the newspersons in Bengaluru on Sunday Dr Parameshwar stated that there was a general alert in Madikeri, Mangaluru and Mysuru Dasara but our police force were on high alert. But the multiple blasts in Ernakulum has necessitated a full alert on the border areas of the state.

Commissioner of Police Mangaluru city Anupam Agarwal stated that “We have made adequate bandobust on all entry points. Check posts have been erected and other necessary precautionary measures have been taken”. Similar measures have been taken in Mysuru and Kodagu districts.