B’luru: Miss and Mrs India Astral 2025 crown winners

Bengaluru: The 9th Grand Edition of Miss and Mrs India Astral 2025 concluded in Bengaluru, celebrating beauty, confidence and inclusivity on a national stage. Organised by Astral Pageants under the direction of Pratibha Saunshimath, the three-day event from September 4 to 6 brought together 45 finalists for grooming, interviews, talent showcases and creative rounds.

The finale, held at The Kings Meadows in Vidyaranyapura, saw contestants walk the ramp before a distinguished jury and a large audience. Winners were crowned across categories, including Miss, Mrs, Elite and Super Elite, while new segments such as Astral Star Kids and Astral Mommy and Me were introduced.Winners will now represent India in upcoming global pageants in the Philippines, Bangkok, Amsterdam and France, adding to Astral’s international presence.

The evening was graced by noted personalities from the fields of art, fashion and cinema.Pratibha Saunshimath, National Director for Astral Pageants, said the event has grown into a platform that empowers women of all ages, providing them with confidence and opportunities beyond beauty.

Main Winners

Miss India Astral 2025: Aashana Jewel D’souza

Mrs India Astral 2025: Dr Jyothi Shivalingaiah

Elite Mrs India Astral 2025: Manasa Bangalore Ramakrishnaiah

Super Elite Mrs India Astral 2025: Dr B Usha Jagannath

Lady India Astral 2025: Shilpa S

Mrs Universe Celestial India 2026: Sanmathi Rakshith

Miss Universe Celestial India 2026: Aashana Jewel D’souza

Tiny Miss India Astral 2025: Ishani S Rahul

Tiny Mr India Astral 2025: Vagesh.