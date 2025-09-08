Live
- Rajagopal Reddy vows to secure justice for triple R road oustees
- Government’s incompetence being blamed on YSRCP: MLC
- Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Returns, Thanuja, Asha Saini, Bharani Among Contestants
- Deek Parassini’s Free Truth-Based Sessions Spark Global Transformation, Impacting Over 63,000 Lives
- Bengaluru to Host India’s First Quantum City at Hessarghatta
- 31 trapped cattle rescued
- 5 minors detained for killing 12-yr-old boy
- Vizag gears up for first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup
- Guv felicitates tribal girl who cracked NEET
- iPhone 17 Pro launch: Small changes that could make a big difference in camera performance
B’luru: Miss and Mrs India Astral 2025 crown winners
Bengaluru: The 9th Grand Edition of Miss and Mrs India Astral 2025 concluded in Bengaluru, celebrating beauty, confidence and inclusivity on a...
Bengaluru: The 9th Grand Edition of Miss and Mrs India Astral 2025 concluded in Bengaluru, celebrating beauty, confidence and inclusivity on a national stage. Organised by Astral Pageants under the direction of Pratibha Saunshimath, the three-day event from September 4 to 6 brought together 45 finalists for grooming, interviews, talent showcases and creative rounds.
The finale, held at The Kings Meadows in Vidyaranyapura, saw contestants walk the ramp before a distinguished jury and a large audience. Winners were crowned across categories, including Miss, Mrs, Elite and Super Elite, while new segments such as Astral Star Kids and Astral Mommy and Me were introduced.Winners will now represent India in upcoming global pageants in the Philippines, Bangkok, Amsterdam and France, adding to Astral’s international presence.
The evening was graced by noted personalities from the fields of art, fashion and cinema.Pratibha Saunshimath, National Director for Astral Pageants, said the event has grown into a platform that empowers women of all ages, providing them with confidence and opportunities beyond beauty.
Main Winners
Miss India Astral 2025: Aashana Jewel D’souza
Mrs India Astral 2025: Dr Jyothi Shivalingaiah
Elite Mrs India Astral 2025: Manasa Bangalore Ramakrishnaiah
Super Elite Mrs India Astral 2025: Dr B Usha Jagannath
Lady India Astral 2025: Shilpa S
Mrs Universe Celestial India 2026: Sanmathi Rakshith
Miss Universe Celestial India 2026: Aashana Jewel D’souza
Tiny Miss India Astral 2025: Ishani S Rahul
Tiny Mr India Astral 2025: Vagesh.