BMRCL to start Yellow Line one hour early on August 18

Bengaluru: With Independence day holidays and the weekend drawing large numbers of people out of the city, Bengaluru is bracing for a heavy rush of returning commuters on Monday, August 18. Anticipating increased passenger load, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to start operations on the Yellow Line one hour earlier than usual.

On Monday, Yellow Line metro services will commence at 5:00 a.m., instead of the routine 6:30 a.m. start. The first trains will depart simultaneously from RV Road and Bommasandra Dalmia Electronics City stations, covering commuters traveling between central Bengaluru and the bustling IT corridor. Officials clarified that this advance schedule is a special arrangement only for Monday. From Tuesday, August 19, services will revert to the regular 6:30 a.m. start on the Yellow Line.

Meanwhile, metro services on the Purple Line and Green Line will continue as usual, beginning at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, ensuring city-wide connectivity for early commuters.

Stretching 19.15 km, the Yellow Line connects RV Road to Bommasandra, linking Bengaluru’s central neighborhoods with the IT hub of Electronics City. With 16 stations along the route, the line also offers interchanges with the **Green, Pink, and Blue lines, boosting connectivity across the metro network.

Notably, Jayadeva Hospital station, one of the stops on this line, has earned recognition as the tallest and largest metro station in Bengaluru, adding to the corridor’s significance.

BMRCL officials noted in a statement on social media that the early service aims to ease the return rush of office-goers, students, and travelers, ensuring smoother commuting after the extended holiday break.