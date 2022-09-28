BMTC fails to meet target, faces daily revenue loss of Rs 1.14 crore

Bengaluru: Even though most of the commercial activities have returned to normal post-Covid, BMTC is not able to meet the expected revenue target. Without the full number of passengers coming, it continues to be at a loss.



Pre-Covid, there were 6,150 buses plying in the city, around 33.10 lakh passengers used to travel daily with Rs 4.94 crore income every day. After covid this income has decreased by Rs 1.14 crore. A senior BMTC official said that Volvo buses account for most of this revenue.

Most of the people who depended on their own vehicles due to the fear of Covid, have not returned to travelling in BMTC buses . BMTC has taken a hit as some people are now attracted to metro rail travel. At present there are 5,650 BMTC buses plying in the city. Over 26.14 lakh passengers are traveling and Rs 3.80 crores income is generated.

Negligence of BMTC in the maintenance of buses has also led to a decrease in the number of passengers. It is common for many buses to leak during monsoons. Even cleaning and dusting is rare in many buses. It is imperative that passengers wipe the dust from the seats to take a seat.

Currently 5,650 BMTC buses ply daily. There is a daily consumption of 2.44 lakh litres of diesel. The price of one liter of diesel is Rs 87.87.

BMTC is running special programs to attract passengers. A digital pass has already been launched. Mobile application and smart card scheme will be implemented soon. BMTC Managing Director AV Surya Sen is confident that this will bring more passengers to BMTC.

Regular buses are reaching the revenue target. However, Volvo buses have led to higher losses. Volvo buses are costing more to maintain. Regular buses cost Rs 70 per km. Volvo buses cost Rs 90 per km. In recent times, the maintenance cost is increasing due to the increase in the price of diesel and other items.

BMTC has 830 Volvo buses, 390 of these buses are plying at present. Out of the Rs 1.13 crore revenue deficit incurred by BMTC, the share of Volvo buses is Rs 70 lakh. While Rs 43 lakhs revenue is being lost from the rest of the regular buses.