Bomb threat to Dy CM’s office and Bengaluru airport creates panic

Bengaluru: A bomb threat email targeting the office of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli created panic on Saturday. The email claimed that explosives had been planted in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport, as well as at the Deputy CM’s office, and warned of simultaneous blasts.

Following the alert, police teams along with bomb detection and disposal squads rushed to the locations and conducted thorough checks. No explosives were found during the search, leading authorities to classify it as a hoax threat. Despite this, the message triggered anxiety and temporary disruptions at both sites.

The threatening email, which read that “a blast will occur at the DCM’s office and airport at the same time,” prompted officials to initiate emergency protocols.

An FIR has been registered at the Kempegowda International Airport police station, and an investigation is currently underway to trace the origin of the email.This is not an isolated incident. Just a few days ago, over 40 private schools in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar, Kengeri, and surrounding areas received similar bomb threat emails from the ID [email protected]. That too turned out to be a false alarm, but not before evacuation and inspection procedures were undertaken at the schools.

Karnataka has witnessed a surge in bomb threat hoaxes in recent months. In a separate incident last month, an Indigo flight scheduled to depart from Bengaluru airport received a bomb threat. Soon after, other schools in cities like Hassan and Udupi were also targeted with similar threatening messages.

While no explosives have been found in these cases, the repeated threats have raised concerns among authorities and the public alike. Police and cybersecurity teams are now working in coordination to trace the sources of these fake messages and ensure accountability.