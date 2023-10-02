  • Menu
Bommai demands answer from Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Highlights

Haveri, (Karnataka): Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday demanded an answer to the questions raised by veteran Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s charge that the Lingayat community is distraught under the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Bommai said that the statement of Shamanur Shivashankarappa that there is no protection for Lingayat officers under Congress government is serious.

“Shamanur is a senior Congress MLA and President of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha. The people take his statement seriously. The Chief Minister owes an explanation to what the veteran Congress MLA has said.

“Shamanur has said that even after the Chief Minister’s clarification, his statement remains unchanged. That means he is very serious,” Bommai said.

He said that there is no coordination among the ministers and confusion prevails all over.

The Lingayat Chief Minister debate has come again to the forefront following Shamanur raising his voice.

Shamanur has said that nothing can be gained from the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and a Lingayat candidate should become the Chief Minister.

