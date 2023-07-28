Brand Bengaluru has branded corruption

BENGALURU: While speaking to the reporters at the press conference held at BBMP head office, Aam Aadmi Party state president Mukhyamantri Chandru said, "More than 500 crores of ESI and PF money from the salaries of the Pourakarmikas who are maintaining the health and cleanliness of Bengaluru City have remained unpaid for the last 5 years. The BBMP and garbage disposal contractors are playing with the future and health of Pourakarmikas. This is an alarming development. The Deputy Chief Minister, who wants to make Brand Bangalore, should first solve the basic problems of Pourakarmikas." He revealed the documents.

"The total number of Pourakarmikas in BBMP, only for garbage management is 32,000. Surprisingly, only 700 of them are permanent. The corporation is paying direct wages only to 16,000 Pourakarmikas.16,000 workers are working under contract agencies. Three months of salary is always overdue for payment to pourakarmikas. BBMP has ignored the most important aspect of pourakarmikas' health and future and it has entered into internal adjustment with the contractors and has been committing this hundreds of crores of irregularity for several years now," Mukhyamantri Chandru informed the reporters along with the documents.

The list of contractors in the South zone was released by Mukhyamantri Chandru, that is Sri Bhuvaneshwari Enterprises, Hatari security services, Noveli security services, Directed security services, Detectwel security services and Kumar C.

"The contractors of other zones have not submitted the ESI and PF documents for verification. BBMP has not taken any action against them."

"As per the available details, only in R R Nagar zone, out of 14 wards only 9 wards have submitted the documents for verification and that too for selected months for the year 2018-19. Rs. 7,14,31,668 is overdue. It is a very unrealistic to say that only in the R R Nagar zone there are 18,636 workers. Prima facie, we can see corruption by merely looking at these numbers. Powerful politicians and authorities are behind this scam. Only through investigation, truth can be revealed," Mukhyamantri Chandru made these allegations.

Speaking at the press conference, state organising secretary B T Naganna said, " The corporation has not made any direct payment to the solid waste management workers till date. The contractors have not paid the construction workers' cess. Through this, we can assess the illegal internal adjustment between BBMP and the contractors. The workers have been demanding this for many days. The labour department has not issued any notice to the BBMP or the contractors. This makes us doubt whether the labour department works for the welfare of the workers or the welfare of the contractors," he informed the reporters.

"It is saddening and unfortunate to see that the BBMP officials and the contractors are leading a luxurious life with BMW, Audi and Mercedes cars earned from the sweat and blood of Pourakarmikas" B T Naganna said.

State Vice President and Bangalore city incharge Mohan Dasari said, "The payment to all these contractors should be withheld. The payment towards welfare and health fund of Pourakarmikas should be made immediately and the accused should be arrested and investigated under Section 85 (A) of the ESI Act at the earliest. If the government does not take strict action against the accused soon, a massive protest will be held along with Pourakarmikas organizations in the coming days," he warned.







