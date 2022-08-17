BS Yeddyurappa feels 'humbled' on inclusion into BJP parliamentary board

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has expressed that he has been humbled by the party's decision to include him in the parliamentary board of the BJP and the Election core group of the party. "I have been given so many responsibilities by the party during my long political career, I have discharged all of them to my satisfaction and to that of the party leadership at the national level. This new responsibility I will shoulder with utmost respect and diligence and take all steps to bring back the party into power in 2023".

Addressing a press conference after the announcement of his new appointment and role in the party in the city on Tuesday, Yeddyurappa stated that "I have already chalked out plans to tour entire Karnataka and later in the south of India to bring BJP to power".

Thanking the national president of the party JP Nadda, Prime minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BSY said "I have conveyed my gratitude for recognising me having the potential to rev up the party positioning in the country and give me a chance to work again in the party set up after being Chief Minister for four terms"

His home district Shivamogga and his close community in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and a few north Karnataka have reported celebrations inside the party units. The Lingayats and Veerashaivas who are the ardent followers of BS Yeddyurappa have got one more reason to back the BJP. This seems a masterstroke by the 'holy trio' - Modi, Nadda and Shah - who have reversed the entire bad publicity in the last 45 days or more when his son Vijayendra was denied a seat in the upper house of the Karnataka legislature. This saddened Yeddyurappa who had announced retirement from electoral politics. But with this new appointment, BSY is back on the centrestage of the party's election machinery. After all, he was the leader who put the first BJP government into action in South India say the BJP cadres.