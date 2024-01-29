BSY embarking on tour to strengthen Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Former CM Yeddyurappa is now ready to take up the responsibility of struggle again to establish the political strength of his son Vijayendra and has decided to campaign in the forefront of the Lok Sabha elections.

He has decided to put aside all the challenges of age and participate in the elections, and discussed this matter during the meeting of dignitaries in Delhi.

Karnataka has a chance to win 28 out of 28 constituencies, and has promised to win half of BJP’s ‘Target-50’ seat goal in South India, i.e. 25 seats from Karnataka itself.

He has decided to tour the state for this.

But it also heard that Yeddyurappa has also submitted some requests to the high command. They are of the opinion that most of the current candidates should continue and they have appealed to listen to their opinion when time comes to field new faces. By this, it is interpreted that Yeddyurappa has sent a message that if you want good results, don’t ignore him.

In addition to this, Yeddyurappa announced that he will win 28 constituencies in the BJP executive meeting held at the palace ground in Bengaluru. He took special care to make the first function a success that is held after his son Vijayendra became president.

Speaking at the inaugural function, BSY said that the Lok Sabha battle is a turning point for all of us. In 2019, 26 seats were won.

It was the will power of the people. He requested that we should contribute to Modi by winning 28 out of 28 constituencies this time.

People are cursing this government.

They have not been able to wipe the tears of farmers during drought.

It has not been possible to protect the dignity of girls.

Anarchy is rampant in the state.

Let’s fight for the people and the state.

He said that Jagdish Shettar has joined the BJP and has given us a great strength.

BSY happy with Shamanur’s blessing

Former CM Yeddyurappa was drowned in joy by Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s blessing that Shvamogga MP B Y Vijayendra should win, and he gave a smiling answer to the journalist’s question.

I am happy that seniors like Shamanur have blessed Raghavendra.

He said that the people of the constituency and the members of the society are happy that Raghavendra has been appreciated for his work and asked to be

re-elected.