Campaign to save trees launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Care Brigade, a social organisation, held a "Free The Tree" campaign at 80ft Road, RMV 2nd Stage, opposite Ramaiah Hospital in which nails and display materials were removed from trees on Sunday.

Kannada actor Gurunandan flagged off the event. The event was presided by Poornima Shetty of ICare Brigade.

Tree Doctor Vijay Nishanth, explained about the pressing environmental issues and demonstrated the healing procedure.

"It is important to treat trees after removing nails so that they don't get infected," Nishanth said.

The nail, display material and obstruction removal campaign from the trees was conducted in association with Aruna Shadakshari (president), Shilpa Spoorthy (secretary) of Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore Blossoms.

Social personalities like J Srinivas (Bangalore district president of JKJV), social activist Arun Prasad, Yathaarth Murthy (anthemologist), BBMP forest fepartment team, along with numerous volunteers and citizens from the neighborhood (including kids and seniors) dedicated their time to be present and support this social cause.