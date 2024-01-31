Caste survey report submission extension: Government's caste-based data analysis

It is anticipated that the Karnataka State Backward Class Commission will be granted an additional 15 days to submit its survey report in light of final revisions. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded that the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, acknowledge the findings of the Kantharaju Commission. In reply, the Congress party vowed to advance the cause of backward classes and stated that it would examine the report as soon as it is submitted. Siddaramaiah further guaranteed that the report would be conceded and that any inconsistencies would be addressed as the caste survey data collection process is underway.

Report submission delay on caste survey:

An extension of 15 days is anticipated for the Karnataka State Backward Class Commission, which was initially obligated to deliver its socio-economic and educational survey report by January 31. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the commission has requested additional time to complete final revisions. Commission Chief Jayaprakash Hegde and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have both elected to maintain a silent stance on the subject.

In a jab at Siddaramaiah, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded that he acknowledge receipt of the report from the Kantharaju Commission. "They are giving speeches every day about Kantharaju's report. Congress is blaming me, Basavaraj Bommai, and BS Yeddyurappa, saying that we did not accept the report. Now you have come to power, and it's been a year. Why have you not accepted the report and implemented it? Accept the report if you have guts," Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday, demanding a caste-based data collection update.

Priyank Kharge, minister of rural development and panchayat raj, refuted Kumaraswamy's accusations by stating that the Congress is dedicated to advancing the interests of backward classes. He emphasized that once the report is submitted, the government will permit a review.