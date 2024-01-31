Live
- Prakash Ambedkar claims VBA still not part of MVA
- Now ED receives complaints of forgery in appointments in Bengal Assembly
- Gujarat's Surat Airport now an 'international airport': Govt notification
- Lalan Singh slams Rahul Gandhi for his claim on Bihar caste survey
- Officials in our government should be fully committed to secularism and constitution: Otherwise will not be allowed to continue here: CM Siddaramaiah warns
- GST collections rise 10.4% to touch Rs 1,72,129 cr in Jan
- Dream comes true, says Priya Mishra picked by Gujarat Giants
- Excise policy: Delhi HC reserves judgement on Sanjay Singh's bail plea in money laundering case
- Kerala Lok Sabha constituency, where Sabarimala temple is located, could see triangular fight of Christian candidates
- 16 AIIMS, 315 medical colleges established in last 10 years: President Murmu
Just In
Caste survey report submission extension: Government's caste-based data analysis
The Karnataka State Backward Class Commission granted an additional 15 days to submit its survey report
It is anticipated that the Karnataka State Backward Class Commission will be granted an additional 15 days to submit its survey report in light of final revisions. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded that the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, acknowledge the findings of the Kantharaju Commission. In reply, the Congress party vowed to advance the cause of backward classes and stated that it would examine the report as soon as it is submitted. Siddaramaiah further guaranteed that the report would be conceded and that any inconsistencies would be addressed as the caste survey data collection process is underway.
Report submission delay on caste survey:
An extension of 15 days is anticipated for the Karnataka State Backward Class Commission, which was initially obligated to deliver its socio-economic and educational survey report by January 31. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the commission has requested additional time to complete final revisions. Commission Chief Jayaprakash Hegde and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have both elected to maintain a silent stance on the subject.
In a jab at Siddaramaiah, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded that he acknowledge receipt of the report from the Kantharaju Commission. "They are giving speeches every day about Kantharaju's report. Congress is blaming me, Basavaraj Bommai, and BS Yeddyurappa, saying that we did not accept the report. Now you have come to power, and it's been a year. Why have you not accepted the report and implemented it? Accept the report if you have guts," Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday, demanding a caste-based data collection update.
Priyank Kharge, minister of rural development and panchayat raj, refuted Kumaraswamy's accusations by stating that the Congress is dedicated to advancing the interests of backward classes. He emphasized that once the report is submitted, the government will permit a review.