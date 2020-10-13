Bengaluru: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, the Karnataka Congress said on Monday that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reshuffling the cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the government's miserable failure in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

B. Sreeramulu was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio by Yediyurappa on Monday and it was allocated to Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakuamr said, "The cabinet reshuffle done by CM @BSYBJP is proof of this government's miserable failure in handling Covid-19."

The fact that the Health Minister was changed in the middle of the pandemic crisis was a case in point that the Congress' allegations ever since the pandemic broke out were true, he added.

"We have been saying that Karnataka government's incompetency has led to massive loss of life and livelihood," Shivakuamr said in another tweet.