Changing people's lives is more important than changing the name of the country: DCM
Bengaluru: "What is the benefit of changing the name of the country? It is important to make a change in the lives of the people of the country," said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
When reporters asked him about changing the name of the country to Bharath instead of India, he said, "If all the people of the country get food, job and house, it can be called a change. Has people's income doubled in the last 9 years, has Rs 15 lakhs been deposited in the bank account? No. BJP used to question us that they will not leave even a single grain of rice, but have they kept even one of their promises? questioned DCM Shivakumar.
Rich people and big businessmen are leaving the country. Billionaires of this country have taken citizenship of other countries by giving 12 lakh passports to the government. Our country's money is going out. There is nothing to be gained by changing the name. Our way of thinking should change, said DCM.
The government should bring new laws for the welfare of people. Right to Information, RTI, NREGA, Food Security Acts were implemented when our UPA government was there, do not such thoughts come to the BJP?", said DCM
When asked about Home Minister Parameshwar who said that Hinduism has no father or mother. He said, "I am proud to be an Indian and a Hindu."
When asked about the postponement of Tamil Nadu's application hearing on the Cauvery water issue, he said, "They sent me the zoom link of the ongoing trial on the Cauvery water issue. I am waiting to see the trial. But the inquiry has been postponed by the Supreme Court. We expected rain for the last couple of days, but it didn't. So we have to wait again," he said.