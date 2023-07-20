Live
Chaos In Assembly: Karnataka Speaker UT Khader suspends 10 BJP MLAs for ruckus
Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 10 MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating ruckus inside the Assembly on Wednesday. The BJP MLAs demanded a discussion on the government deploying IAS officers to receive leaders for the Opposition meeting that was held on Monday and Tuesday at Bengaluru.
While shouting slogans against the Congress government, a few MLAs threw papers on Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Ramani who allowed the discussion on the state budget. Responding to the act, Speaker UT Khader reportedly suspended BJP MLAs Dheeraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotian, Aravind Bellad, Yashpal Suvarna, Vedvyasa Kamath, R Ashok, Sunil Kumar, Araga Jnanendra, Bharat Shetty and Ashwathnarayan. All 10 MLAs were suspended till the end of this Assembly session.
Former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and HD Kumarswamy too slammed the Karnataka government for using IAS officers for a non-government (Opposition meeting) event in Bengaluru.