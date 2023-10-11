Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Submits List of MLAs for corporation board chairman and vice-chairman appointments

Bengaluru: The first list of chairmen and vice-chairmen for corporation boards is expected to be released by the time of the Vijayadashami festival. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly submitted a list to the party leadership in Delhi regarding the appointment of MLAs to the Corporation Boards.

Despite the Congress government being in power for four months in the state, the Chief Minister has now taken the initiative to appoint Corporation and Boards. In the first phase, the decision has been made to appoint MLAs to preside over the Corporations and Boards. The list submitted by the Chief Minister to the High Command reportedly includes the names of 30 Congress MLAs and specifies which corporation and boards they may be appointed to.

During the National Working Committee meeting of the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held consultations with high command leaders to appoint MLAs and party workers to the corporation and boards. A proposal for appointments in a 50:50 ratio has been presented, and in the first phase, 30 MLAs have been selected for the Corporation Boards. It is expected that the High Command will approve this list by Vijayadashami, granting many MLAs the chairmanship of corporations and boards as a gift.

Senior high command leaders who received the list from the Chief Minister have stated that they will discuss with Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, as well as other important state leaders, before reaching a final decision.

The appointments of MLAs, prominent leaders, and activists to the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Corporation and Boards have been made with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and local body elections. The first list of appointments is anticipated to be released by Navratri, and all eyes are on the High Command for their approval.