Chief Secretary directs authorities to decongest 10 major areas in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, who presided over a coordination meeting, gave the go-ahead for the authorities to clear bottlenecks from 10 significant traffic junctions in Bengaluru.

The traffic police department has identified the biggest bottlenecks in the city as Silk Board, Iblur, Jayadeva, MM Temple Junction at Tin Factory, Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, Sarakki, KS Layout, Kadubeesanahalli, and Banashankari.

With the city police, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Sharma held discussions on traffic control (BMRCL).

She gave the officials instructions to repair the potholes on the ward roads, sub-arterial, and arterial roads. In the discussion, the traffic police department said that they had located the areas where water accumulates during downpours and causes problems for motorists. Accidents could happen as a result of manholes that are higher than the road's surface. The traffic police department has located a total of 112 manholes, according to Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.

53 of these manholes have been fixed by BWSSB officials. Sharma gave the go-ahead to fix the remaining 59 right away. The chief secretary also instructed the authorities to begin projects like asphalting 107 city roads, installing street lights in 210 areas, eradicating 33 black spots, clearing construction debris from roads, installing high-mast lights at 330 locations, and removing 427 instances of arbitrary road bumps on a war footing.

The traffic police department also stated that it would take care of clearing the roadsides and footpaths of any abandoned automobiles. There are now 521 abandoned vehicles in the city.