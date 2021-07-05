Bengaluru traffic police to help users file e-challan payments through app

Bengaluru: Paytm on Monday announced its partnership with the Bengaluru Traffic Police to enable e-challan payments through the Paytm website and app. With this partnership, traffic rule violators will be able to pay their traffic challan, check the online status of the same easily through the Paytm website and app.



This will help users save time and effort as opposed to having to travel to the designated traffic department centres for their challan payment. It will also help the traffic department in streamlining their processes, and will additionally give them an overview of the challan collections made through the Paytm app. During these unprecedented times, it will further enable authorities and users to avoid hand-to-hand contact.

To make the payments, the user simply has to visit the Paytm App, select the respective state Challan Icon, update the Vehicle No/Challan No and the Challan details will appear on the app for making the payment. Once the payment is successfully done, the notification is sent to the authorities as well as the user.

Paytm's traffic challan e-payment feature is already live in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Faridabad, which has resulted in significant spike on cashless challan collection. The company has also received approvals to implement the same in Bihar, West Bengal and Gurugram.

Abhay Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Paytm, said, "The digital traffic challan payment feature will help the Bengaluru Traffic Police as well as the users in the state to easily make payments. This partnership will also help the authorities in collecting the payments online without any physical contact, especially during these unprecedented times. We thank the state's traffic police for helping us extend this service to the region."