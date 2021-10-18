Classes for I to V reopen : Parental consent made mandatory in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As the state's Covid-19 numbers continued their descent - the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines by allowing reopening of physical classes for 1 to 5 classes but has made parental consent mandatory. The new order from the government also states swimming pools will be allowed to operate.

In a order passed on Monday, the Chief Secretary and Chairman of State Executive Committee, P Ravi Kumar stated, "Whereas, the current COVID 19 situation in the State has been reviewed by the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on 17-10-2021. TAC after considering consistent decline in number of daily COVID 19 cases, test positivity rate and overall decline in active cases, have recommended opening up of more activities in the State."

The State Government after considering the TAC recommendations has decided to open up more activities. Under the capacity of the Chairman, State Executive Committee, hereby issues modification to guidelines issued and subsequent orders with immediate effect.

The order says : 'Easing of operations at the airports in Karnataka for international arrivals. To discontinue SPO2 routine check (except in cases of fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing, etc). And to discontinue RT-PCR test report checking on arrival, except for those from specific countries, notified by Government of India, to be conducted at airport. Instead, there will be mandatory uploading of RT-PCR report in Air Suvidha portal by the passenger and checking of the same by the concerned Airlines before the boarding of the passenger'.

Also, the new guidelines mentions of reorganising the monitoring of passengers via automated thermal cameras. With respect to protocol of quarantine for arrivals from United Kingdom, the prevailing guidelines issued by the concerned Ministry of Government of India will be followed. Clarification regarding the same will be issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The order said: Class from 1 to 5th standards permitted to reopen from October 25, strictly adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. Parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. There shall be screening for COVID 19 symptoms on entry, 50 percent of the capacity in a class room, provision of hand sanitizers, physical distancing of one meter minimum as practically feasible, no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit. The class rooms and rest rooms will be disinfected daily using 1 percent Sodium Hypochlorite solution. Only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID 19 vaccination will be allowed in classes 1 to 5th standard.

Also there shall be additional use of face shield by teachers who are over 50 years of age. The Operational guidelines on re-opening of classes 1 to 5 will be issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.