  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

CM Siddaramaiah the first Chief Minister in the entire country to start a WhatsApp channel

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
x

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 

Highlights

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the first head of government to launch a WhatsApp channel and take the initiative to achieve mass communication.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the first head of government to launch a WhatsApp channel and take the initiative to achieve mass communication.

Last week, WhatsApp introduced a new innovation called WhatsApp Channel, and it was launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 12 and already he has more than 50,000 subscribers.

Siddaramaiah was the first among the Chief Ministers of other states in the entire country to start a WhatsApp channel. A channel named Chief Minister of Karnataka has been launched to make the administration more transparent by providing information about the daily happenings of the government at the fingertips of the people. Everyone can also subscribe to the official channel of the Chief Minister by searching the Chief Minister of Karnataka in the channel section of WhatsApp.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X