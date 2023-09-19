CM Siddaramaiah the first Chief Minister in the entire country to start a WhatsApp channel

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the first head of government to launch a WhatsApp channel and take the initiative to achieve mass communication.



Last week, WhatsApp introduced a new innovation called WhatsApp Channel, and it was launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 12 and already he has more than 50,000 subscribers.

Siddaramaiah was the first among the Chief Ministers of other states in the entire country to start a WhatsApp channel. A channel named Chief Minister of Karnataka has been launched to make the administration more transparent by providing information about the daily happenings of the government at the fingertips of the people. Everyone can also subscribe to the official channel of the Chief Minister by searching the Chief Minister of Karnataka in the channel section of WhatsApp.