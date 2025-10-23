CM Siddaramaiah's son should stop making immature statements: K'taka Cong MLA

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, has said that Yathindra Siddaramaiah should refrain from making immature statements.

He said this in reaction to a statement made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah -- that his father is in the final phase of his political career and that Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi is his successor.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, MLA Iqbal Hussain said, “Yathindra Siddaramaiah should not be issuing such statements. He belongs to a family that holds a high reputation and the highest post in the state. He should not be making such immature remarks. There is no substance in his comments. I request him not to create confusion among us.”

“Our leaders are capable of addressing matters related to leadership. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself is very much active and will make decisions when required. Yathindra should not be going upwards to the level of issuing statements on leadership,” Hussain added.

When asked about the party issuing a notice to him earlier for making remarks on leadership, and why no action was taken against Yathindra despite similar statements, MLA Hussain remarked ironically, “Only my actions seem to be accountable. If I do something, it becomes a big issue. I hope Yathindra Siddaramaiah will correct his mistakes,” he said.

Reacting to the controversy, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara said Yathindra’s statement was made keeping ideology in mind. “He has stated that Minister Satish Jarkiholi will follow his father’s ideological path. Many people may not know that Minister Satish Jarkiholi played a prominent role in organising the AHINDA group,” Parameshwara said.

It may be noted that 'AHINDA' is a socio-political term used primarily in Karnataka. It is an acronym in Kannada that stands for 'Alpasankhyataru' (Minorities), 'Hindulida Jaatigalu' (Backward Classes among Hindus), and 'Dalitaru' (Dalits). The term was popularised by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to represent a political and social coalition of minorities, backward classes, and Dalits -- communities that together form a significant portion of Karnataka’s population.

Parameshwara further stated, “Since Minister Satish Jarkiholi was involved in the AHINDA movement, his name was proposed by Yathindra. The statement was not intended to indicate anything about leadership. There is nothing wrong with it.”

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, commenting on Yathindra’s remark, said, “Minister Satish Jarkiholi has all the qualities to become Chief Minister. This might be the last tenure of CM Siddaramaiah, but his leadership will be crucial for the 2028 Assembly polls. Siddaramaiah is a leader of the backward classes and a mass leader. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has organised SC, ST, backward classes, and minorities and has consistently raised his voice for them. Someday, he deserves to become Chief Minister. However, the decision on the CM’s post will be made by the party and the high command,” he added.

Minister for Excise R.B. Timmapur stated that there is currently no discussion about a change in the Chief Minister. “The new CM, if at all, must be elected in the Congress Legislature Party meeting. Yathindra’s statement is personal, and I do not know the background in which he made it. His opinion does not reflect the stance of the AICC or the Congress Legislature Party,” he said.

In a major development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, had recently stated that his father "is at the end of his political career". He further said that at this crucial juncture, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take the lead in guiding those who follow scientific and progressive thought.

The statements have assumed significance amid speculation over a possible leadership change and discussions regarding a power-sharing agreement in Karnataka.

Yathindra said, “Today, my father is at the end of his political career. He is in the final stage of his political life. At this hour, for those who embrace scientific and progressive ideas, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take responsibility and provide leadership.”

“Minister Satish Jarkiholi will also take the lead in showing the path to all those who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. I have full faith that he will lead by example in this regard. It is rare to find leaders committed to ideology. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has taken up that responsibility, and I request him to continue his work in this direction,” Yathindra added.