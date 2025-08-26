CM tells officers to take stringent action

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to address the escalating issue of fake SC/ST caste certificates, following a directive from the Karnataka High Court.

The meeting took a dramatic turn when Social Welfare Minister KH Muniyappa launched a scathing attack on his own government’s inaction, specifically targeting Kolar MLA Kottur Manjunath over unresolved caste certificate allegations. Minister Muniyappa expressed visible frustration during the meeting, highlighting the government’s failure to act despite court orders.

“No action has been taken regarding Kottur Manjunath’s caste certificate. There is a court order on this matter, but the government has failed to implement it,” Muniyappa stated, turning the spotlight on the ruling party’s own MLA. Council of Opposition Leader Narayanaswamy also raised the issue, amplifying the pressure on the administration.

Responding to the criticism, CM Siddaramaiah issued stern directives to officials, emphasising the need for stringent legal action against those involved in fraudulent caste certificates. “Strict legal action must be taken in all fake caste certificate cases. There will be no leniency,” the CM asserted, underlining the urgency of the matter.

The meeting exposed alarming gaps in the handling of atrocities against SC/ST communities, revealing that only 84 per cent of cases filed in the last six months met the mandatory 60-day deadline for filing charge sheets. Siddaramaiah ordered 100 per cent compliance, instructing police to file charge sheets within 60 days without exception.

Additionally, a staggering 56 cases are currently stalled due to court stays, which the CM directed officials to resolve immediately. Perhaps most concerning was the mere 10 per cent conviction rate reported, with only 36 convictions recorded despite 4,914 charge sheets filed over three years, while approximately 679 cases remain stuck at the investigation stage.

According to data from 2023 to the present, a total of 6,635 cases were registered, with 4,912 charge sheets filed. Of these, only 4,149 were filed within the required 60-day period, resulting in a compliance rate of 63 per cent. The conviction rate stands at a mere 10 per cent, highlighting significant systemic failures in delivering justice to SC/ST communities. To expedite justice, Siddaramaiah highlighted the establishment of 11 exclusive special courts dedicated to trying atrocity cases against SC/STs.

“These courts must conduct proper trials and deliver swift justice,” he instructed officials.

He also announced plans to increase compensation by enhancing medical relief amounts for victims suffering disabilities in atrocity cases, warned of strict action against police officials found colluding with accused persons, and directed officials to provide precise, year-wise data on all historical cases for better tracking.