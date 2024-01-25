CMR University Takes Stride Towards Democratic Empowerment on National Voters Day

Bengaluru: In a resounding commitment to the preservation of democratic values, CMR University and CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) proudly joined the nationwide celebration of the 14th annual National Voters Day (NVD) on January 25th, 2024. The renowned university, well-regarded for instilling civic responsibility in its student body, saw active participation from over 800 enthusiastic students who registered as new voters.

National Voters Day, an annual observance on January 25th, serves to honor the pivotal role each vote plays in a democratic society. The theme for the 14th National Voter's Day, 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure,' gained added significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Nav Matdata Sammelan' virtually. The event brought together first-time voters from across India, adding a layer of inspiration and responsibility to the occasion.

On this auspicious day, students from CMR University and CMRIT took a solemn oath to exercise their right to vote judiciously. They pledged to remain unbiased and uninfluenced by external factors, showcasing a commitment to fair and impartial voting.

CMR University, in alignment with the spirit of National Voters Day, underscored the importance of informed and unbiased voting. The institution encouraged students to actively contribute to the democratic process, fostering a sense of responsibility and civic duty. The enthusiastic participation of students on National Voters Day serves as a testament to the university's dedication to shaping a future generation of responsible and informed citizens.