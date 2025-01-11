Comic Con India’s much-awaited 12th edition to be held on Jan 18-19

Bengaluru: In an era where pop culture enthusiasm has reached a fever pitch, the anticipation for what 2025 has in store for India’s comic, manga, anime, and superhero movie aficionados is palpable. Taking this excitement a notch higher, Comic Con India, the largest pop culture celebration in the subcontinent, is set to make waves by ringing in the New Year with its much-awaited 12th edition in Bengaluru.

This highly anticipated edition promises a two-day extravaganza unfolding on January 18 and 19 at KTPO Whitefield. This season, Maruti Suzuki Arena, Bengaluru Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, promises to be bigger, colourful, and more exciting than ever.

This year, every visitor at Bengaluru Comic Con can expect a No. 1 Issue of Radiant Black by Image Comics and a Special Solo Levelling Poster by Yen Press, along with a commemorative Comic Con India Bag as a special token, upon entry. As for the Superfans, Comic Con India has curated a limited-edition box set, which includes Marvel’s Dr Doom Busts, Deadpool-Wolverine T-shirts and Keychains, Exclusive Comic Con India Puzzles, Heroic Capes, and many more interesting goodies.

This two-day extravaganza from Comic Con India, under the aegis of NODWIN Gaming, boasts a grand celebration of comics, featuring a diverse lineup of publishing houses and Indian artists, including Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Graphicurry - Prasad Bhat, Garbage Bin, Sufi Comics, Bullseye Press, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, Tadam Gyadu, Somesh Kumar, Rajesh Nagulkonda, Art of Roshan, Hallubol, Corporat Comics, Happy Fluff Comics, and Saumin Patel, among others.

Additionally, the event will be graced by Ron Marz, an acclaimed American comic book writer renowned for his work on titles such as Batman/Aliens, DC vs. Marvel, Green Lantern, Silver Surfer, and Witchblade.

Joining him will be Jamal Igle, a New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning comic book artist, celebrated for his work on Supergirl, Firestorm, Molly Danger, and The Wrong Earth. Both industry legends will host exclusive panels, share insights from their illustrious careers, and engage in meet-and-greet sessions with fans, making this a truly unforgettable experience for comic enthusiasts.

The most-awaited event will also feature The Arena, a 40000 sq ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, popular streamers and exclusive gaming experiences. among many other exciting activities for all attendees.

The convention will also feature a string of live performances, promising fans two memorable days of all things pop culture. Stand-up icons Rahul Subramanian, Azeem Banatwalla, Quizzing with KV – Kumar Varun and The Internet Said So (comprising Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav and Aadar Malik), will bring their signature wit and humour to the stage and leave the crowd in splits.

The M.A.D. fame, Art Guy Rob and Rohan Joshi will inspire creativity and joy, taking fans on a trip down memory lane – to their childhood.

The lineup also includes the beloved Geek Fruit band, who are sure to capture audiences’ hearts with their infectious energy.

At Bengaluru Comic Con 2025, fans can immerse themselves in unique experiential zones by Maruti Suzuki, Yamaha, Crunchyroll, Yamaha Racing, OnePlus, Radio Mirchi and Warner Bros. adding an exciting interactive dimension to the event. Expressing his excitement for the upcoming Bengaluru edition, Founder, Comic Con India, Jatin Varma said, “ Bengaluru has always been at the heart of this vibrant scene, and we’re excited to bring fans an even bigger and better experience this year. From unforgettable performances to immersive experiences, this is just the beginning as we gear up for an epic year ahead.”

The Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, Akshat Rathee shared, “As always, we are looking forward to witnessing some legendary cosplays courtesy some of the most passionate and creative cosplayers in the country! Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 isn’t just an event—it’s a movement that celebrates the heart of fandom in all its forms. Here’s to starting the new year with innovation, energy, and the magic of being a geek.”