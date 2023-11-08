Live
Cong MLAs will not fall prey to BJP's attempts to destabilise govt, says Karnataka CM
Asserting that BJP's alleged attempts to destabilise his government will fail, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that Congress MLAs were "strong" and will never fall prey to any attempts of "Operation Kamala".
Mudigere (KTK): Asserting that BJP's alleged attempts to destabilise his government will fail, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that Congress MLAs were "strong" and will never fall prey to any attempts of "Operation Kamala".
"Operation Kamala" (Operation Lotus), coined by opposition parties, refers to an alleged attempt of the BJP to engineer defection of opposition legislators to install its own government and ensure its stability.
"Let anyone contact, our MLAs are strong, BJP's attempts will fail," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on reports that those behind "Operation Kamala" earlier, are contacting Congress legislators.
Last week too, Siddaramaiah had accused the BJP of attempting 'Operation Kamala' with an aim to destabilise his government. He had asserted that the opposition party's alleged efforts will not succeed, as "none of the Congress legislators will succumb to it".
State Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too has been making similar claims.