Cong workers gather in front of BJP office to protest, taken into custody

Bengaluru: SeveralCongress workers were taken into preventive custody on Saturday when they gathered outside the BJP headquarters here to protest against insulting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the name of events condemning the Emergency. As soon as the Congress workers assembled outside the BJP headquarters in Malleswaram, they were removed from the spot and taken in police vans.

At least 20 of them were taken into preventive custody, a senior police officer said. The protest comes just days after an FIR was registered against the Karnataka BJP’s social media handle over an alleged post put up by the party comparing Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary S Manohar at High Grounds police station on June 25, police said. In the complaint, Manohar had alleged that the post that was put up by the BJP’s official ‘X’ account (@BJP4Karnataka) at 3:54 pm on Wednesday captioned “INDIRA NOT EQUALS INDIA, INDIRA = HITLER” was accompanied by a 38-second video related to the Emergency period in India.