Tribal villagers clash with authorities over limestone sampling for cement plant in MP

Tensions flared in the tribal-dominated areas of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh as villagers violently protested limestone quarry sampling activities on Thursday. The sampling was linked to a proposed cement factory, highlighting deep-seated concerns over land rights, environmental impact, and forced industrial projects on tribal territories.

The incident unfolded in Kheladi village under Kukshi Assembly constituency, where a team from a cement producer was conducting sampling for a potential limestone mine.

Without prior consent from affected communities, the work allegedly proceeded amid allegations of pressure and coercion.

Enraged residents gathered in large numbers, vandalised company machinery and administrative vehicles, and pelted stones at police and officials who arrived to manage the situation.

Police have yet not confirmed filing of any case against anyone in connection with the incident.

Videos circulating widely on social media captured the chaos, showing damaged equipment, overturned vehicles, and confrontations between protesters and security forces.

Kukshi SDM Pramod Gurjar confirmed to media that the villagers were demonstrating against the sampling, which escalated into the violent episode.

Authorities intervened to restore calm, and the area is now reportedly peaceful, though no official word has confirmed if FIRs have been lodged against the protesters.

"The unrest extends beyond Kheladi, with similar opposition reported in nearby Gandhwani and Jobat constituencies spanning Dhar and Alirajpur districts, where drilling for limestone has been carried out under duress, seen as a direct infringement on tribal water, forest, and land rights protected under constitutional provisions like the Forest Rights Act and PESA," Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar said.

He condemned the developments, declaring on social media that "coercion will not be tolerated on tribal land, water, and forests."

He accused the Madhya Pradesh government of enabling injustice at the behest of powerful interests and pledged full support for the villagers' struggle.

"The Congress Party stands firmly with them... This fight will be fought from the streets to the Assembly," LoP Singhar stated, demanding accountability on who authorised the operations.

Environmentalists and tribal rights advocates warn that such mining projects risk rendering fertile agricultural lands barren, displacing communities, and degrading local ecosystems in an already vulnerable region.

The episode underscores ongoing friction between industrial development, the environment and indigenous rights in Madhya Pradesh, where similar protests have erupted against large-scale extractive projects.

As investigations continue, the incident has reignited calls for genuine consultation, free prior informed consent, and stricter enforcement of protective laws to prevent further escalation in tribal heartlands.