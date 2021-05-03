Congress appeals to cadres not to celebrate Maski by-poll victory

Bengaluru: In the midst of the criticism of the political parties by netizens on the social media for celebrating victories in polls, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar appealed to his party's supporters to adhere to the COVID protocols.

"Considering the COVID situation, irrespective of Karnataka By-Election results, I appeal to Congress workers & leaders not to have any kind of celebrations. Please follow COVID protocols & continue your efforts to help people. This is a time for service & not celebration," Shivakumar tweeted.

He said that the focus should be on saving the lives of the people and not celebration.

While interacting with the media on Sunday, he said, "Today we are looking at the outcome and we welcome the verdict. Both defeat and victory must be acknowledged. This is the rule of democracy. The first thing I appeal to in this case is that Maski has been won by a huge margin. Now no one can celebrate. It is my humble request that the COVID guidelines are adhered to," he added.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah congratulated his party candidate Basananagouda Turvihal on winning the Maski Assembly seat.

"I congratulate & thank all our party leaders and workers for their efforts that led to the victory of Basanagouda Turvihal. The entire country is mourning due to Covid19 & hence I urge all the party workers not to celebrate the victory and restrain themselves from crowding," he tweeted.

BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar has won the Basavakalyan seat. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said,"We did lose in Maski. Winning and losing is part of the game. While I thank all the voters who voted for the BJP there should not be any celebration. On the contrary go to the aid of COVID-19 patients."